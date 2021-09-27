Chief Minister Andrew Barr Announces Canberra's Pathway Forward

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has released Canberra's Pathway Forward for the Territory to exit lockdown.

he ACT's lockdown is set to come to an end at 11:59pm Thursday 14 October 2021.

Chief Minster, Andrew Barr, announced the news during Monday's press conference but warned that the lifting of lockdown is dependent on the current COVID situation remaining steady over the next two week.

"This will trigger a transition to medium level public health restrictions."

Under the medium level restrictions, the following rules and settings will be in place:

Home gatherings:

Up to 5 people will be permitted to visit another household at any one time.

Outdoor gatherings:

Up to 25 people will be able to gather outdoors

Hospitality:

Licensed venues, cafes and restaurants will be able to operate seated service for up to 25 people with the 1 person per 4sqm rule in place.

Alternatively, those same businesses can choose to operate for up to 50 people outdoors with the 1 person per 4sqm rule in place, they must choose between the two options.

Retail:

Non-essential retail will be allowed to operate with click & collect and click & delivery services.

Beauty services:

Hairdressers, beauty and personal services will be allowed to operate for up to 5 people at a time.

Weddings & Funerals:

Weddings will be allowed to go ahead with up to 25 people, funerals with up to 50 people.

Workplaces:

Employers and businesses will be able to begin a gradual return to the workplace.

The following activities will also recommence for up to 25 people at a time:

Gyms (Excluding classes)

Swimming pools (for lessons only)

Outdoor place centres and amusement centres

Places of worship

Outdoor auctions

Gaming and Gambling venues

Community centres

The ending of lockdown restrictions come in addition to an easing of lockdown rules that come into effect from 12:01am Friday 1 October.

You can view the roadmap:

Daily COVID-19 Numbers:

19 new cases

255 active cases

1 death

4,906 negative tests

8 in hospital

513 recovered

86.8% 1st dose

59.3% second dose

Listen to today's wrap here: