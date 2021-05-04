Chewbacca... Spotted In Perth?

Happy May the 4th!

Article heading image for Chewbacca... Spotted In Perth?

Yes Perth. We realise it's May the 4th and this is an amazing coincidence, but you just have to see this.

Footage has emerged today that shows that Chewbacca and old mate Han Solo have been spotted in Perth and WA, in what is a clever little plug for our South West.

HAVE A LOOK:

It's bloody good, so well played everyone!

As you'll see from the post, it's actually a video made by local production house Base Imagery, and features the UWA Conservatorium of Music playing that iconic tune.

Well done all!

@dantheinternut

4 May 2021

