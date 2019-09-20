Chelsie Reveals Just How Quickly Her And Matt Did You Know What After The Finale

It is no secret that we all became way too obsessed with this season of The Bachelor.

Last night, we saw fan favourite Chelsie McLeod be crowned Matt Agnew’s winning lady on The Bachelor.

And well, we saw Abbie’s heart be completely broken.

This morning, Chelsie spoke to The Hit Network’s Breakfast with Lise, Sarah, Dan & Ben and they asked all the questions like just how quick they had sex… oh dear.

Take a listen below.

