Chelsie Reveals Just How Quickly Her And Matt Did You Know What After The Finale

"I love you"

Entertainment News Team

20 September 2019

Entertainment News Team

Article heading image for Chelsie Reveals Just How Quickly Her And Matt Did You Know What After The Finale

Channel 10

 

It is no secret that we all became way too obsessed with this season of The Bachelor.

Last night, we saw fan favourite Chelsie McLeod be crowned Matt Agnew’s winning lady on The Bachelor.

And well, we saw Abbie’s heart be completely broken.

This morning, Chelsie spoke to The Hit Network’s Breakfast with Lise, Sarah, Dan & Ben and they asked all the questions like just how quick they had sex… oh dear.

Take a listen below.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

Matt Agnew
Chelsie McLeod
Matt AgnewChelsie McLeod
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs