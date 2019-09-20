Chelsie Can’t Go On Holiday With Matt Because She Has No Annual Leave & Honestly, Same

Now that this year’s season of The Bachelor has finished, Matt and Chelsie can finally go about their lives as a couple. We’re sure they are desperate to head to the supermarket together.

One of the fancier things to do is take a romantic holiday without all the cameras and other women to juggle. However, it turns out they won’t be doing anything over-the-top for a while… Chelsie has no annual leave left!

We don’t think she’s ever been more relatable.

At least they have South Africa, right?

