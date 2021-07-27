CHEERS! Townsville's First Rosé Fest Is Happening This Weekend

This Saturday will now be known as Rosé Day!

The Commonwealth Hotel in South Townsville will be the sweet spot to check out from 12pm-5pm for Townsville's first Rosé festival, Rosé Palooza.

Townsville Scoop has partnered with the Commonwealth Hotel to celebrate our favourite pink drink, with a wide variety of the drop available at the festival.

Live acoustic music will be the backdrop to the day, as well as various foods that have been paired alongside the wines.

With over 15 Rosés to try, including, Grenache Rosé, Pinot Noir Rosé, Moscato Rosé, Prosecco Rosé, there will be a variety to suit all tastebuds!

There is a selection of $20 tickets left, so snap them up now: https://www.townsvillescoop.com.au/events-tickets/rose-palooza