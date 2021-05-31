Cheerleaders Cheer Gone Out as Thief Steals Bunnings Fundraiser

A frightening experience for members of the Cosmic Empire Allstars cheerleading group who were robbed by a stone-hearted thief at a Bunnings fundraiser over the weekend.

Adorning a stolen Navy outfit, a man approached the fundraising group in Bunnings Baldivis with a handful of change, before he jumped over tables and sped off with the $1200 float.

Frightening kids and parents alike, the "horrendous" crime left the fundraiser's in shock.

The non-for-profit group was raising funds for a gala performance with families unable to travel due to Covid for competitions.

The Cheerleading squad have received generous donations from good Samaritans since news of the theft.

