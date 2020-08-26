Check Out These Thoughtful Gifts For Dad This Father's Day

Father's Day is creeping up quick, which means it's time to brainstorm some special gift ideas for Dad!

Obviously, this Father's Day is a little different to the last, with the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions still looming over us.

We know that for some people, heading out for a day with Dad isn't a possibility right now, but that doesn't mean you can't schedule in a special day for later in the year!

So, to help you out, we have come up with a list of unique 'lockdown gifts' and 'post-lockdown gifts' which your Dad is pretty much guaranteed to love.

Lockdown gifts

Ancestry kit

I don't think there's anything more intriguing than your own ancestral history, so why not order Dad and AncestryDNA kit & a family history subscription? Ancestry.com.au are currently giving you full access to information from the UK, NZ & AUS including war records, convict records and marriage & birth certificates. There are a heap of different subscriptions to choose from starting at $99 and you can cancel anytime, all you need to do is follow the link through to the website, order your kit and sign up.

Beer Bouquet

I mean, why not? Dad might not be into flowers, but surely he's into beer? If so, Brewquets is definitely the way to go. It is exactly as it sounds, the beer, wine or cider equivalent of a flower bouquet! The team at Brewquets will sort Dad out with a variety of tasty frothies to try, which will not only quench his thirst during lockdown, but will give him the opportunity to explore some new flavours and styles of craft beer.

Bunnings Voucher

You can't really wrong here. I don't know if it's universally understood that Dad enjoying building stuff, but in case you missed the memo, a Bunnings voucher for him to spend on any DIY home or garden project will get him more excited than a kid at Disneyland.

Kindle

Is Dad an avid reader? Perhaps you could buy him an endless supply of books? Thanks to Kindle, that is entirely possible! Through the power of technology, we now have thousands of books at our fingertips. Dad can indulge in his love of reading without losing his page and without having to waste time browsing the library or book store. He can now peruse thousands of titles by thousands of different authors all while donning slippers, a robe and all from the comfort of his favourite chair.

Whiskey Blending Kit

If your Dad enjoys himself a cheeky scotch on the rocks, he may be keen to try his hand at blending his own whiskey! The team at Master of Malt have put together the ultimate Whiskey Blending kit, containing a delicious array of whiskies Dad can blend to perfection. Once he's perfected his blend, he'll then be able to name his very own whiskey and buy a bottle for the old scotch decanter.

Post-lockdown Gifts:

iFLY

Does Dad fancy himself a bit of an adrenaline junkie? If so, he should definitely try out iFLY! If he's not quite game enough for the real thing, the team at iFLY provide the ultimate indoor skydiving experience, giving you the same rush of excitement minus the falling out of the sky part. iFLY provide gift vouchers ranging from $73 to $299, dependent on how long Dad wants to fly for, with an iFLY centre located in Surfers Paradise, Gold Coast.

Brewery Tour

Lost Palms Brewing Co.

Yep, more beer inspired goodness! Taking Dad out for a full day brewery tour, could get you more brownie points than you can carry because, let's be honest, who's Dad doesn't love sinking a few cold ones while learning about the fine art of brewing? Goldie locals, drop into Lost Palms for a GCB lager and some tropical Miami Vice vibes that will definitely take Dad back to the good old days.

Golf Day

All Dad's like golf right? Setting Dad up for a full day on the green could be the peaceful escape he needs post-lockdown, or if he's more of a social golfer, why not organise a day for him and his buddies?

Luxury Sports car for the day

This idea may seem lavish, but ever thought of hiring out a luxury car for Dad to drive around for a day? Let him live his dream midlife crisis out in style, hire out a Ferrari, Maseradi or whatever damn car makes him happy and head out on a road trip for the day. We guarantee you'll never see Dad let his hair down quite like this. Sound like something he might be into? Well, Red Balloon have a heap of luxury car vouchers available for purchase, just follow the link through to the website.

Date night

Simple, yet affective. Send Dad out for a romantic date with Mum, call their favourite restaurant, book them in and set them up with a bottle of champagne on arrival. After being stuck at home together for so long, they are no doubt keen as mustard to head out for a night on the town! Better yet, book them a romantic getaway at an Airbnb, they will absolutely adore you for it!

So that's our list! If this hasn't provided you with enough inspiration, you can't go wrong with a bottle of his favourite after shave or a new pair of slippers. Happy shopping!!

