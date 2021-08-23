Check Out These Fan Theories About Kylie Jenner Being Pregnant

So, you've probably seen the rumours that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child!

She already shares Stormi (3) with Travis Scott, and apparently they'll be welcoming another little one to their family.

TMZ reported over the weekend that Kylie is expecting, with a source saying she's in the "very early stages" of pregnancy.

But there was speculation Kylie was pregnant before any of this came to light.

Someone on TikTok was all over it already:

Here's another theory that was posted:

Kylie may have kept her first pregnancy under wraps for a while, but if she IS pregnant again, fans were onto her early!

Congrats Kylie & Travis!

Want more fun stuff? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.