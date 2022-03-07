Check Out The Trailer For MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites!

The MasterChef Kitchen is open for business!

The oven is pre-heating, the vegetables are being prepped, the meat is marinating and the ice cream is churning. We have a date for MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites and a trailer to boot!

Check it out here:

12 emerging home cooks will take on 12 loved MasterChef contestants, but who will be crowned at the end?

Whether their passion stems from feeding their family, creating culinary masterpieces on TikTok or a desire to test their skills against some of the best cooks MasterChef Australia has ever produced, these 24 contestants from all over Australia share one common love – food.

Make your reservation in front of your TV on Monday, April 18 at 7:30pm, only on 10 and 10 Play on demand!

