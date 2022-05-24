Check Out The NEW Trailer For Thor: Love & Thunder!

We have a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder!

We have new details about the God of Thunders latest adventure - including a trek to Olympus where Zeus (Russell Crowe) reigns supreme. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything hes ever faced – a search for self-discovery.

But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who - to Thors surprise - inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butchers vengeance and stop him before its too late. 

Check it out here: 

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in Australian cinemas July 6, 2022.

Amber Lowther

12 hours ago

Amber Lowther

