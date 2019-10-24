Check Out The Line-Up For An All New Rock Music Festival Coming To Metricup

Introducing Sugarloaf Rock Festival

Article heading image for Check Out The Line-Up For An All New Rock Music Festival Coming To Metricup

There's no better way to celebrate summer than an all-day fiesta of great food, great wine, and the best musical talent in the country. 

Sugarloaf Rock is one of the most photographed coastal landforms in the region. But the name will now be forever associated with some of the biggest names in rock music. 

The festival will showcase a variety of local artisan stores and entertainment, with a line-up not to be missed!

Catch headliners Grinspoon, as well as Wolfmother, Dead Letter Circus, Stonefield, Abbe May, Southern River Band, and Legs Electric. 

Get your tickets early for Sugarloaf Rock Festival. It's happening Saturday 8th February, 2020 at 3 Oceans Winery (Metricup WA).

 

Ebony Reeves

24 October 2019

Article by:

Ebony Reeves

