Check Out The Incredible Performances From This Year's Grammy Awards

The 2021 Grammy Awards definitely delivered on the star power this year when it came to the performers who took to the stage. While many pre-recorded their performances, it gave the team of people working behind the scenes the chance to make sure we were only getting the best.

Here are some of our favourites.

Harry Styles kicked off the show with his hit 'Watermelon Sugar'.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed 'WAP' for the first time ever.

Dua Lipa shimmied and shook her way around an incredible medley of her hits.

Taylor Swift took us to evermore with her performance.

