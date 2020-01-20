Check Out The Australia Day Celebrations Happening Near You

Australia Day is a great chance to get together with loved ones and check out the celebrations happening near you!

Below is a snapshot of what we can look forward to on Sunday 26th January:

Boolarra - Community breakfast, family activities, Australiana quiz and presentation of community recognition rewards from 8am at Railway Park. Tarwin Street, Boolarra.

Churchill - Community breakfast, flag raising and announcement of Churchill Citizen of the Year. From 8am at Churchill Hotel. 1 Balfour Place, Churchill.

Moe - Free entry to Old Gippstown for the morning celebrations. Presentation from Australia Day Ambassador Mr Dale Potter OAM. Flag raising ceremony at 9am featuring Cadets from TS Latrobe. Announcement of Moe Lions Club’s Junior and Senior Citizen of the Year by president Celia Haberl. Entertainment with 350s Blues Band. Gippsland Historical Automobile Club will have vehicles on show. There'll be a jumping castle for the kids and displays by the Heritage Park Woodies. At Old Gippstown, Heritage Park, 211 Lloyd Street, Moe.

Morwell - Naturalisation ceremony, presentation of Australia Day Awards, special guest speakers Mrs Rhonda Renwich OAM and Mr Dale Potter OAM. Enjoy music by the Tyers Primary School Choir and afternoon tea. From 1pm at Kernot Hall. Corner of Princes Drive and Monash Way, Morwell.

Toongabbie - Community barbecue breakfast, flag raising and presentation of Toongabbie Citizen of the Year. From 9am at Village Green. Corner of King & Cowen Streets, Toongabbie.

Traralgon - Community barbecue breakfast, flag raising, presentation from Ambassador Mrs Rhonda Renwich OAM. Sky Fitness will be on-site. Entertainment from Traralgon City Band and Heart Walk taking place too. From 8am at Victory Park. Princes Way, Traralgon.

Yallourn North - Community barbecue breakfast and flag raising ceremony from 8am. At Lions Park. Reserve Street, Yallourn North.

Yinnar - Community breakfast and entertainment, flag raising and announcement of Yinnar Churchill Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year. From 7:30am in Main Road, Yinnar.