Check Out Some Impressive Vege Gardens At Creative Harvest Next Month!

We've heard of art shows, but what about food garden shows?

Welcome to creative Harvest, where spectators will have the opportunity to view productive and inspirational food gardens, grown, cultivated and cared for by local food artists.

The event was created to showcase the greenery of locals who succeeded in growing the ultimate food garden, where they will explain how they achieved such impressive food art in their own backyards.

If you have a green thumb, this exhibition is the perfect opportunity for you to head out and meet some like-minded folk and to discuss your ideas.

There will be a variety of different gardens to check out, ranging from suburban backyards to large acreages all featuring work from local working artists and food artisans who will be putting their hard work up for sale.

If you're keen to take part, the exhibition will be taking part on Saturday, January 18th from 10AM until 4PM throughout various locations around West Gippsland.