Check Out 'Kicking For Cancer' This Saturday In Shepparton!

If you still haven't made plans this weekend, we've got you covered, ESPECIALLY if you're an AFL fan!

This Saturday, March 14th at the Rumbalara Football Club in Shepparton, a very special AFL game is being held in the name of charity.

Kicking for Cancer is a football game featuring recovering cancer victims and a handful of ex-AFL stars in an attempt to raise money to for children with cancer. All funding is put forward to grant the wishes of child cancer victims and to assist their families through an undoubtedly tough time.

The game will include superstars like Warwick Capper, Jake King, Russel Robertson, Anthony Koutoufides, Daniel Kerr and many more.

Tickets are cheap as chips at $10 per person or $25 for a family of five. So what better way is there to spend your Saturday than a good game of footy and for an amazing cause?

If you want to continue on for a full day of footy, there is a Legends dinner the same night, which will be hosted by Sam Newman & Rex Hunt and will feature some surprise superstars later in the night.

If this tickles your fancy, tickets are on sale for $130 per person or $1200 for a table of ten. So head out this weekend and do your part for the community, follow the link to purchase your tickets!

