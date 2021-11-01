Check Out How Our Fave Celebs ~Killed~ Halloween 2021!
From Harry Styles to Lizzo
Halloween has wrapped up for 2021 and our favourite celebrities did NOT disappoint! We've rounded up some of our most favourite looks from over the spookiest weekend of the year and to be honest, we cannot decide a favourite!
Check out all the best celebrity Halloween looks for 2021 here:
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner & Olivia DeLonge: Isabella Parigi, Paolo Valisari & Lizzie Maguire from The Lizzie Maguire Movie
Lizzo: Baby Yoda
Harry Styles: Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: Clarence & Alabama from True Romance
Lil Nas X: Voldemort
Kendall Jenner: Martian Girl from Mars Attacks!
Hailey Bieber: Britney Spears
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: Vaccine & a doctor
John Legend: Gomez Addams from The Addams Family
Ariana Grande: Creature from the Black Lagoon
Megan Thee Stallion: Cruella de Vil
