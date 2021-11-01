Check Out How Our Fave Celebs ~Killed~ Halloween 2021!

Halloween has wrapped up for 2021 and our favourite celebrities did NOT disappoint! We've rounded up some of our most favourite looks from over the spookiest weekend of the year and to be honest, we cannot decide a favourite!

Check out all the best celebrity Halloween looks for 2021 here:

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner & Olivia DeLonge: Isabella Parigi, Paolo Valisari & Lizzie Maguire from The Lizzie Maguire Movie

Lizzo: Baby Yoda

Harry Styles: Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: Clarence & Alabama from True Romance

Lil Nas X: Voldemort

Kendall Jenner: Martian Girl from Mars Attacks!

Hailey Bieber: Britney Spears

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: Vaccine & a doctor

John Legend: Gomez Addams from The Addams Family

Ariana Grande: Creature from the Black Lagoon

Megan Thee Stallion: Cruella de Vil

Who is your fave? Let us know on our Facebook page!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!