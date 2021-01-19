Cheap Tix Are Up For Grabs As Live Music Returns To Sydney With Peking Duk, Sneaky Sound System And More

We've all been saying how much we miss live gigs and as we cautiously move into 2021, we're happy to see them slowly return.

Just nobody touch anything and don't say a thing... and wear a mask.

Icons Sneaky Sound System, Peking Duk and Ben Lee will perform as part of Sunset Piazza, a COVID-Safe, pop-up outdoor venue and concert series from 28 January to 21 March. Summer comes alive on the Italo-themed pop-stage with live performances spanning pop, cabaret, comedy, hip-hop, indie rock and opera.

Located at Cathedral Square opposite Hyde Park, Sunset Piazza transforms the city into an outdoor cultural experience. Tickets are just $25 and there will be a stack of snacks to nibble on while you're there.

Get more ticketing info here.

