Charlotte & Ryan Shared Their First Steamy Kiss On ‘I’m A Celebrity’ Last Night

This season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has seen a budding romance blossom between Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby and Married At First Sight’s Ryan Gallagher.

The pair became very close early on, but attempted to keep their romance under control, knowing Charlotte had just got out of a longterm relationship AND lives on the other side of the globe.

But alas, the heart wants what it wants, and last night the lovebirds shared their first real pash!

Perched up on the washing bench at camp, Charlotte hinted to Ryan that she was after a real kiss, telling him “I'm sat in this position for a reason.”

Then this happened:

Steamy stuff!

Who are you loving this season?

