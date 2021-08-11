Charles Sturt students fined for breaching Covid restrictions

Six University students in Wagga have been handed fines after flouting covid restrictions.

It’s been reported about 40 students gathered in one room at the Charles Sturt University accommodation.

Four men and two women aged between 18 and 20, were each slapped with fines worth $1,000.

Interim Vice-Chancellor Professor John Germov said that security attended the room, and after shutting down the gathering, 40 students quickly dispersed.

The University notified Police, who are currently speaking to students to determine who was in attendance.

Although the area is not currently in lockdown, households are only allowed to have up to five guests per day.

