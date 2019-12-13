Chargrill Charlie's Is Opening A New Store Tomorrow & Diners Can Score Free Chicken!

Since 1989, Chargrill Charlie's has cemented itself as a Sydney staple for quality hot chicken, chips, salads, burgers and more!

Tomorrow, the famous chain is set to open its 14th store, this time up in Dee Why!

To celebrate the grand opening, Northern Beaches locals will be able to enjoy a free quarter BBQ chicken and chips combo from 12pm-1pm and a half BBQ chicken and salad from 5-6pm at the new store!

Live DJs will also be pumping tunes throughout the day with free Chooka’s merch also up for grabs.

Hungry diners are encouraged to get in quick to line up as the giveaways will only be available until sold out!

Happy eating!

Where:

3/10 Howard Avenue, Dee Why

Date:

Saturday 14 December

Time:

12pm - 1pm (quarter chicken)

5pm - 6pm (half chicken)

