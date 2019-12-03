Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live Is Finally Coming To Australia!

If you were disappointed 2012's Magic Mike wasn't a 3D film, don't worry, we can do you one better!

Magic Mike Live, the real life “360-degree live dance and acrobatic spectacular” created by Channing Tatum is officially coming to Australia in 2020.

So far, dates and ticket information has been announced for Melbourne and Sydney, with waitlists available for Brisbane and Perth.

The show will run in Melbourne from May, then in Sydney from November!

“Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, Magic Mike Live is one of the most unique, exciting and immersive live experiences in the world. It will play in a luxurious custom-made venue – The Arcadia – built especially for Australian audiences,” the event description reads.

In a message about the show, Channing Tatum stated:

“I’m often asked if we’re going to make a third MAGIC MIKE movie and my answer is always the same, ‘the live show is the third movie.’

“It’s the evolution of our favourite ideas that we began to explore in the films. We imagined a world where all women were empowered to ask for more…more from men, from sex, from entertainment…from everything.

“We imagined a world where sexuality was celebrated as art. Where people could come to shows like ours with their friends and walk out with huge smiles on their faces, feeling turned on, powerful, and free.”

On bringing the show to Australia, he added:

“From the first moment we thought up MAGIC MIKE LIVE, we always dreamt of bringing it to Australia. The movies did so amazingly here, we knew we had to figure out how to raise our game. It took a few years for it to all come together but … man … did it come together.

“We have something planned for Australia that is going to blow your minds.”

Ticket prices range from $75 - $185, and depending on your city, are available to purchase (or sign up for the waitlist) HERE!

