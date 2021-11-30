Channing Tatum Reveals Magic Mike 3 Is Happening!

After a seven year wait, Magic Mike is back, baby!

The hunky strippers will be gracing our screens again, as confirmed in a Tweet by the main-man himself, Channing Tatum.

Reid Carolin, the sole writer for the new film, was responsible for the screenplays for both Magic Mike (2012) and Magic Mike XXL (2015).

Steven Soderbergh will be returning to directorial duties, having helmed the original movie and a slew of other big hits (including Ocean’s Eleven, Contagion and Traffic).

While we’re excited to see what’s in-store, we do have to address the somber elephant in the room; the movie’s title.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” definitely makes it sound like the movie won’t just be certifying the end of a trilogy, but the end of an era.

