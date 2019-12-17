Channel Nine Has Revealed Their Brand New ‘Today Show’ Team

After the ratings blunder of The Today Show hosted by Georgie Gardener and Deb Knight, Channel Nine is bringing back Karl Stefanovic alongside a brand new team.

Last month, the company announced Allison Langdon as Karl’s new co-host, most well known as a 60 Minutes reporter and host of Weekend Today.

“Ally and Karl are quite simply two of the best news broadcasters in the country. Both have reported from conflict zones, they are more than comfortable going toe-to-toe against our most formidable politicians and quite honestly they're who you'd turn to in times of breaking news, be it here in Australia or anywhere in the world," he said.

"Importantly though, Ally and Karl also know how to have a good laugh, they both have an infectious, self-deprecating sense of humour that I believe will resonate with viewers and the rest of the on-air team.”

This morning, Nine announced that weatherman Stevie Jacobs has been replaced by Weekend Today’s Sydney reporter Tim Davis, while Perth reporter Tracy Vo will be taking over Alex Cullen’s newsreader role as he returns to his previous gig on 60 Minutes.

Richard Wilkins will jump to co-hosting the weekend show with Rebecca Maddern, known for The Footy Show and Ninja Warrior Australia.

Sylvia Jeffreys is set to return as co-host of Today Extra alongside David Campbell, replacing Sonia Kruger who has moved to Channel 7, most likely to host the upcoming return of Big Brother.

