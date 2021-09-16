Channel 9 Announces First Set Of Celebrity Apprentice Stars

Channel 9 has announced the first batch of stars who will feature in the upcoming sixth season of the Celebrity Apprentice.

Posting to Instagram, the television network announced three members of the show’s star-studded cast; inspirational speaker/author/podcaster/all-round legend Turia Pitt, and media personalities Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw.

The season will also see the return of Lord Sugar as the Celebrity Apprentice's head honcho, who recently announced he had commenced his two-week hotel quarantine in Sydney.

While the rest of the stars joining the show are yet to be announced, rumours are circulating that former cast members may once again be stepping into the boardroom.

