Channel 7 Confirms ‘Home & Away’ Has Halted Production

We’ve all been advised to work from home if possible, and the cast and crew of Home and Away are no different.

Two days ago, the show’s official Instagram account posted the cast all rehearsing from home via a video call, but today, Seven has confirmed all filming has stopped.

A spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au, “Seven Studios advised today that it would halt filming of Home and Away immediately. It confirmed that no cast or crew had tested positive for COVID-19, but that the decision was made due to the increasing logistical hurdles related to the COVID-19 situation.”

