Centrelink Mobile Service Bus In Nana Glen Today!

Residents of Glenreagh, Nana Glen and Coramba impacted by the fires, will have access to chat to Centrelink today about support programs when it visits Nana Glen.

Teaming up with the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program, The Centrelink Mobile Services Bus will be available from 8:30am to 4pm, near Nana Glen Public School and Idle in Cafe.

Victims of the fires can chat to them and apply for the Disaster Recovery Allowance, but must bring a number of things a long with them, more information can be found here.