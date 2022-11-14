Central West Residents “Heartbroken” As Flooding Hits Second Time This Month

The Central West region of New South Wales is experiencing some of the worst flooding it's seen in decades.

With further evacuation orders issued overnight for people living in Forbes.

Forbes Mayor, Phyllis Miller told ABC News Breakfast that it is simply "heartbreaking".

"I'm an optimist in my life, but this - this is really heartbreaking. Our farming community and businesses are suffering terribly.

"We've got the Newell Highway closed; we won't have any through traffic for some time. It's terrible, really, for the economy of a small rural town," she said.

She said what the town needs to see now is boots on the ground.

"I'm hoping that today is brighter, and we do get some boots on the ground. We need our own people in Forbes over the next few days, not in Parkes, we need them here in Forbes, working with us, as a team." - Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller

Meantime, we are being warned the risk of flooding is far from over.

It comes after widespread rain pounded Central West communities including Molong, Canowindra and Eugowra with over 100mm of rainfall in some areas.

NSW SES conduct 222 rescues over the past 24 hours, with the aid of 14 helicopters to assist.

Of the 120 current flood warnings, 24 are emergency flood warnings.

