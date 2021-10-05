Central Queensland Man Dies In Quad Bike Accident

A Central Queensland man has died after he was involved in a quad bike incident at his Raglan home.

Emergency crews were called to the private property just before 6:00pm on Monday night - the 59-year-old was assessed for critical injuries.

Services arrived at the property south of Rockhampton, on Langmorn Road in Raglan, a town in the Gladstone region.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed that a 59-year-old Raglan man had died.

The spokeswoman said a coroner's report would be prepared.

Workplace Health and Safety are undergoing inquiries into the incident.

According to data compiled by Safe Work as at September 30, there had been six quad bike fatalities this year.

In 2020, there were 24 quad bike fatalities in 2020, with nine of the deaths in Queensland.

