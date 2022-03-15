Central Coast's Water Bill Set To Increase

Coasties will be hit with a water bill hike this year, a rise of $200 is projected by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).

IPART released a draft of its decision, providing guidelines for the Central Coast council on how they will charge the supply service from July 1.

The council requested a price hike in September 2021, applying to increase cost of allowance for its water, sewerage and stormwater systems.

"Our draft decisions recognise the genuine need to invest in quality water services on the Central Coast," IPART Chair Carmel Donnelly.

"It is critical that our draft prices are accompanied by improvements to CCC Water’s performance and accountability for that performance.

"Our draft decisions on prices would increase typical household bills, but not by as much as CCC Water proposed."

The council requested the increase to IPART, aiming to drive water pricing back to levels of 2018/19 - despite general concern from the community.

"Customers have told us that price and bill increases may cause affordability concerns in the community," Donnelly said.

"We have phased-in the price increases over the next four years to give customers more time to manage the impact."

