Central Coast's Redirected Pfizer Vaccines Have Been Replaced

The Central Coast's re-directed Pfizer vaccines they were given to Sydney HSC students have now been replaced.

The Local Health District's confirmed the doses are back, with missed appointments to be rescheduled and upcoming bookings reinstated.

Parliamentary Secretary Adam Crouch says those impacted don't need to take any action.

"Anyone who had an appointment postponed will be receiving preferential access and will be contacted by Central Coast Health. In a few days time, the team hopes to open up appointments to everyone else on the Central Coast," he said.

Meanwhile, pharmacies on the Central Coast have started to offer the AstraZeneca vaccine, with 36 facilities included.

The Prifzer doses are expected to arrive from Monday.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.