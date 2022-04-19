Central Coast Program Helping At-Risk Kids Reach For The Stars

A program based in Gosford is providing at-risk youths the chance to explore creative outlets through a Federal Government community fund.

A $440,000 grant will boost the Musicians Making a Difference early intervention program along the Central Coast.

By reaching out to young adolescents in need, the initiative involves mentor programs from local musicians and mental health experts.

Dominic Brook from MMAD said the program's aim is to reduce the number of young people who commit crime or re-offend.

"With increased capacity, MMAD can expand this reach and efficacy within the Central Coast community," Brook said.

"Rewriting Futures addresses complex youth issues that can lead to entry and re-entry into the criminal justice system using the power of creative mentoring.

"The program will operate four consecutive times over a two-year period.

"The grant furthers our capacity as a charity to support at risk young people to make positive choices and to find their place in the community. Every young person deserves the opportunity to live their potential."

Brook said there are past examples of the program providing community members with a musical platform.

Local MP Lucy Wicks said the program will encourage and support youngsters who are at risk of re-offending.

"The Rewriting Futures: Crime Prevention for At-Risk Youth program will provide local youth with the support they need to help keep them away from negative influences and prevent anti-social behaviour," Wicks said.

"We know that some young people engage in activities or have negative experiences that leave them at risk of disengaging from our wider community.

"MMAD does vital work in helping these people on the right track."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.