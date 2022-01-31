Central Coast Police Begin Search For Missing Man

Central Coast Police are urging public assistance in the search for a man missing from Central Coast.

45-year-old Adrian Harmsworth was reportedly last seen on Monday January 24, departing a home at Frenchs Forrest.

Officers have commenced an inquiry into the disappearance, after family members reported their concerns for Adrian.

The Brisbane Water Police District detectives say Adrian may be using a BMW motorcycle, with NSW number plates LLA20.

"He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 160cm to 180cm tall, with a thin build, white hair, brown eyes and is unshaven," NSW Police statement read.

"Anyone who may have seen or heard from Adrian, or who may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.