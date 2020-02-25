Central Coast Festival Of Women

International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8 and has been ever since the first IWD gathering in 1911. It is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of Women, the day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

Local ladies have put together three weeks of events to celebrate the lives and contributions made by women on the Central Coast. Everyday women are working to make the Coast a better place to live and the festival is an opportunity to recognise this work.

The Central Coast's Festival of Women includes breakfasts, workshops, forums, exhibitions and more, free and ticketed events. Join the movement this March, because an equal world is an enabled world.

Join us in celebrating these ladies at an event near you! Full list of events and details are below...

Sunday 1st-22nd March 10am-4pm Women In Art Exhibition Opens

Tuggerah Lakes Art Society | The Entrance Gallery | The Entrance Community Centre

Sunday 1st March 10am-4pm Women In Art Artisan Market

Tuggerah Lakes Art Society | The Entrance Community Centre

Monday 2nd March NSW Women's Week

NSW Government

Tuesday 3rd March 10am-2pm Creative Expression IWD Workshop

Central Coast Community Women’s Health Centre | 37 Maidens Brush Road,

Wyoming

Wednesday 4th March 10am-1pm IWD Community Celebration

Peninsula Women's Health Centre | 20A McMasters Rd, Woy Woy

Thursday 5th March 10:30am Because We Care Boutique Turns 1 - Morning Tea

Neighbourhood Centre | 8 Rankins Court, Wyong

Thursday 5th March 10am-12pm IWD Community Celebration

Northern Women’s Health Centre | 7 Rose Street, Wyong

Friday 6th March 7am-9am IWD Breakfast

BPW CC | Mercure Kooindah Waters, Wyong

Saturday 7th March 9am-3pm IWD Expo

CCIWDCC | Westfield Tuggerah Shopping Centre

Saturday 7th March 8am-3pm IWD Bunnings BBQ

CWA of NSW Umina Beach Branch | Bunnings, West St, Umina Beach

Saturday 7th March 9:30am-3pm Women In Art Whole Day Workshop 1 - Turning Trash Into Art

Tuggerah Lakes Art Society | The Entrance Community Centre

Saturday 7th March 2pm-4pm WOW Summit 2020 ‘Healthy Balanced Realationships for a Caring

Empowered World’

Wave of Wisdom | EVENTS Cinema - Westfield Tuggerah Shopping Centre

Saturday 7th March Opens 7pm Rayon Riot || - IWD Cabaret

Naughty Noodle Fun Haus | 5 Broken Bay Road, Ettalong Beach

Sunday 8th March 7:45am SIBW Annual IWD Breakfast

Soroptimists International BW | The Reef Restaurant, Terrigal

Sunday 8th March 10:45am-4:30pm All About Women Satellite - Streamed from Sydney Opera Hous e

The University of Newcastle | LT102, 10 Chittaway Rd, Ourimbah

Sunday 8th March 11am-3pm The White Violet Long Lunch for IWD

She Story | The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford

Tuesday 10th March Afternoon - Women Of Worth

Gosford Regional Community Services | Wyoming Community Centre, 147

Maiden’s Brush Road

Wednesday 11th March 7pm - Community Forum: Empowering Women and Equality with Trish Doyle MP Shadow Minister for Women and the Prevention of Domestic and Family

Violence

Ourimbah Narara Valley Branch ALP | The Grange Hotel, Pacific Highway,

Wyoming

Saturday 14th March 9:30am-3pm Women in Art Whole Day Workshop 2: Serendipity

Tuggerah Lakes Art Society | The Entrance Community Centre

Sunday 15th March 8am-12:30pm Zonta Birthing Kits Packing Day

Zonta Club of Central Coast | Central Coast Grammar School, Erina

Sunday 22nd March 10am-4pm Women In Art Artisans Market

Tuggerah Lakes Art Society | The Entrance Community Centre

