Central Coast Festival Of Women
1st - 22nd March
International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8 and has been ever since the first IWD gathering in 1911. It is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of Women, the day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.
Local ladies have put together three weeks of events to celebrate the lives and contributions made by women on the Central Coast. Everyday women are working to make the Coast a better place to live and the festival is an opportunity to recognise this work.
The Central Coast's Festival of Women includes breakfasts, workshops, forums, exhibitions and more, free and ticketed events. Join the movement this March, because an equal world is an enabled world.
Join us in celebrating these ladies at an event near you! Full list of events and details are below...
Sunday 1st-22nd March 10am-4pm Women In Art Exhibition Opens
Tuggerah Lakes Art Society | The Entrance Gallery | The Entrance Community Centre
Sunday 1st March 10am-4pm Women In Art Artisan Market
Tuggerah Lakes Art Society | The Entrance Community Centre
Monday 2nd March NSW Women's Week
NSW Government
Tuesday 3rd March 10am-2pm Creative Expression IWD Workshop
Central Coast Community Women’s Health Centre | 37 Maidens Brush Road,
Wyoming
Wednesday 4th March 10am-1pm IWD Community Celebration
Peninsula Women's Health Centre | 20A McMasters Rd, Woy Woy
Thursday 5th March 10:30am Because We Care Boutique Turns 1 - Morning Tea
Neighbourhood Centre | 8 Rankins Court, Wyong
Thursday 5th March 10am-12pm IWD Community Celebration
Northern Women’s Health Centre | 7 Rose Street, Wyong
Friday 6th March 7am-9am IWD Breakfast
BPW CC | Mercure Kooindah Waters, Wyong
Saturday 7th March 9am-3pm IWD Expo
CCIWDCC | Westfield Tuggerah Shopping Centre
Saturday 7th March 8am-3pm IWD Bunnings BBQ
CWA of NSW Umina Beach Branch | Bunnings, West St, Umina Beach
Saturday 7th March 9:30am-3pm Women In Art Whole Day Workshop 1 - Turning Trash Into Art
Tuggerah Lakes Art Society | The Entrance Community Centre
Saturday 7th March 2pm-4pm WOW Summit 2020 ‘Healthy Balanced Realationships for a Caring
Empowered World’
Wave of Wisdom | EVENTS Cinema - Westfield Tuggerah Shopping Centre
Saturday 7th March Opens 7pm Rayon Riot || - IWD Cabaret
Naughty Noodle Fun Haus | 5 Broken Bay Road, Ettalong Beach
Sunday 8th March 7:45am SIBW Annual IWD Breakfast
Soroptimists International BW | The Reef Restaurant, Terrigal
Sunday 8th March 10:45am-4:30pm All About Women Satellite - Streamed from Sydney Opera House
The University of Newcastle | LT102, 10 Chittaway Rd, Ourimbah
Sunday 8th March 11am-3pm The White Violet Long Lunch for IWD
She Story | The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford
Tuesday 10th March Afternoon - Women Of Worth
Gosford Regional Community Services | Wyoming Community Centre, 147
Maiden’s Brush Road
Wednesday 11th March 7pm - Community Forum: Empowering Women and Equality with Trish Doyle MP Shadow Minister for Women and the Prevention of Domestic and Family
Violence
Ourimbah Narara Valley Branch ALP | The Grange Hotel, Pacific Highway,
Wyoming
Saturday 14th March 9:30am-3pm Women in Art Whole Day Workshop 2: Serendipity
Tuggerah Lakes Art Society | The Entrance Community Centre
Sunday 15th March 8am-12:30pm Zonta Birthing Kits Packing Day
Zonta Club of Central Coast | Central Coast Grammar School, Erina
Sunday 22nd March 10am-4pm Women In Art Artisans Market
Tuggerah Lakes Art Society | The Entrance Community Centre
25 February 2020
Article by:
Abby Hopkins