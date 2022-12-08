Celine Dion Reveals Rare Neurological Illness Diagnosis

Grammy Award winning singer Celine Dion has cancelled her 2023 tour after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disease.

The My Heart Will Go On singer revealed she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome which causes sporadic muscle stiffness and spasms.

The 54-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram video on Thursday.

“Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome, which affects one in a million people," - Celine Dion

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms that I've been having.

"Unfortunately these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to."

Dion made the decision to push back her European tour dates to 2024 as she learns to manage her new diagnosis.

"I always give 100 per cent when I do my shows, my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now," she said.

"For me to reach you again I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery.

“This is my focus and I’m doing everything I can to recuperate."

