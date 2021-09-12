Celebs Rock The Red Carpet At The 2021 MTV VMAs
Fire!
Red carpets are BACK in a big way in the US with celebs turning out in droves to make their way to the 2021 MTV VMAs today.
With many events happening via Zoom and red carpet snaps being taken on green screens and at home, it seems as though everyone was happy to step into their best outfits and walk the runway...
THE KID LAROI
CAMILA CABELLO
SHAWN MENDES
DOJA CAT
LIL NAS X
NORMANI
PARIS HILTON
ED SHEERAN
AVRIL LAVIGNE
OLIVIA RODRIGO
