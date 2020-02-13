Celeb Publict Reveals Which MAFS Stars Have Already Contacted Him & How Much They'll Earn!

Are they in it for love, or for an influencer gig?

The Hit Network caught up with celebrity publicist Max Markson, to get to find out which of the current Married At First Sight cast are on their way to become social media stars and just how much they'll earn!

Markson, who has worked with the Kardashians, says a number of the current cast actually have reached out to him already!

