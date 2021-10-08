Celebrity MasterChef's Dilruk Admits He Can't Cook Just Days Before Premiere

A 'recipe' for disaster?

Channel 10’s Celebrity MasterChef kicks off on Sunday and we honestly couldn’t be more excited!

We spoke with comedian/actor/legend Dilruk Jayasinha ahead of this weekend’s premiere, where he’ll compete against a slew of other celebrities (including Gordon Ramsay’s daughter) to prove who deserves the trophy, and the title of MasterChef.

Catch the full chat before tuning in, 7:30PM Sunday on 10:

Nick Barrett

8 October 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

