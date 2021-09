Kanye West (or Ye as he now wants to be called) is famous for a bit of celebrity feuding. Remember when he and soon to be ex-wife Kim K had it all out with Taylor Swift?

Well, the latest uh... 'person' he's feuding with is... Peppa Pig.

You cannot make this stuff up.

Check out the details below!

What a scream!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!