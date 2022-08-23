Celebrity Clients Make An Appearance In The Teaser For Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3!

We've been given a first look at Luxe Listings Sydney season 3, taking us inside the exciting and exclusive world of elite Sydney real estate!

We continue our journey with D’Leanne Lewis, Gavin Rubinstein, Monika Tu and Simon Cohen as they negotiate multi-million-dollar deals in one of the most competitive and cut throat real estate markets in the world - Sydney, Australia.

This season, the property market in Sydney gets even tighter with highly competitive auctions leaving the agents dueling for the most coveted properties. Gavin and Simon will be vying for the chance to find Delta Goodrem the perfect property as more celebrity clients start to call on our agents wanting luxurious retreats and mega-million-dollar waterfront property. Risking their reputations and pulling off unbelievable deals, the four elite real estate specialists showcase Sydney’s most spectacular and elite properties

Check out the teaser here:

Get ready! Luxe Listings Sydney season 3 will air on Friday, September 30 on Prime Video!

