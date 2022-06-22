The winner of this year's Celebrity Apprentice, Benji Marshall, has revealed to the Hit Network that Stan are making a documentary about him!

He accidentally may have let that slip this morning, after winning the title of Celebrity Apprentice 2022.

In finale week, we saw the remaining celebrities pitch a TV show or documentary to Stan, and Benji pitched a documentary on his life. Benji grew up not knowing his Dad, and still doesn't know his background to this day, which lead him to his pitch.

And if you're wondering, he also weighed into the behind the scenes stuff with Ronnie.

Missed the chat? Here's what Benji Marshall had to say about his documentary with Stan:

Want to know what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR? Check out out new podcast, available for iOS and Android: