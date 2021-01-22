Celebrities Are Having COVID Vaccine Parties And Wait Until You Hear How Much They Cost

This morning on the show, the Hit Network's Tim & Jess spoke to Hollywood Entertainment Reporter, Dean McCarthy, who has given us some insight into COVID vaccine parties!

Like, what? A party for...the vaccine? Word on the street is that the rich and famous are hosting these parties so they can all get the vaccine together and party on, obviously.

Not only that, they're getting their Botox topped up and are having burgers. Now this is a party I can get around!

So we wanted to know ALL of the details: how much do they cost? what are the side effects of having the COVID vaccine?

Wait until you hear how much it costs...

Missed the chat? Here's what we found out about these high profile COVID vaccine parties:

