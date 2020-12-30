Got a big celebration coming up and want a unique location? Canberra Cruises and Boat Parties is the perfect place to celebrate a birthday or more.

I am sure we have all seen 'THAT' boat on the water of Lake Burley Griffin. Well, this is now called the Canberra Party Boat and there is a lot on offer. This includes a slushie machine, barbeque, party lights and a sound system that you can plug your own music in.

One of the best things about the boat is the awesome view you can as you sail around the Lake. The upstairs area has plenty of seating and it is the perfect spot to get that Insta shot!

Interested in booking? Well head to their website to find out more.

