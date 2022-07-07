Celebrate World Chocolate Day With These Delicious Treats!

We're drooling over these

It's World Chocolate Day (July 7) and we are feeling peckish for some delicious chocolate! Where would we be without it, really? 

We've rounded up some of our fave choccies to celebrate this amazing day (which SHOULD be a public holiday!) so you can get some inspo for your supermarket shop tonight, hehe.

Maltesers Popcorn Flavour
Cadbury Dairy Milk Milk Chocolate Block

Koko Black Gaytime Goldies

Mars Raspberry Smash

(NEW!) M&M's Crunchy Honeycomb

Koko Black The Belgian Truffle Collection Gift Box

Cherry Ripe

Happy snacking!

Amber Lowther

