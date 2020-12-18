Celebrate Summer With Live Entertainment & Ice Cream At SCOOP! This January

Get ready to celebrate! SCOOP! is coming to the Gold Coast's HOTA, Home of the Arts, in 2021! This will include plenty of ice cream, a sprinkle of circus, a dollop of sunshine and a splash of surprise!

From Friday, January 15 to Sunday, January 17, there will be eight sessions featuring world-class entertainment and sweet treats. Think Australia's best circus, cabaret, acrobatic performers, ice cream delights, pop-up beer gardens, live music and DJs, sideshow rides and dips in the HOTA lake! How does that sound?

Not only that, but Circa will spoil us with a new show choreographed by Elise May, Company 2 will tightrope across the lake in The Wired Moon and the Ice Cream Floor. Plus, you'll get to witness works by Hoopla Clique, Flipside Circus and Gold Coast Mermaids Synchronised Swimming Club!

Now, you're probably wondering about the ice cream, right? Well, get ready to take a trip down SCOOP!'s irresistible Ice Cream Alley with over 40 vendors from across the state! This includes Ungermann Brothers ice cream, authentic Bologna export La Macelleria Gelateria, plant-based Coco Whip and Doughluxe introducing a new ice cream-filled doughnut for summer. We're already drooling at the mouth.

As for the evening sessions, the site will transform into CLUB SCOOP!, with after dark tunes, plenty of cold brews, boozy ice cream combos and entertainment.

The night performances at The SCOOP! Saloon will be hosted by drag glam squad, the Thicc Shake Crew, Collider by Circa, where the performance takes place inside an inflatable installation on the lake, and Voodoo Revue hosted by 55 x Guinness World Record-holder The Space Cowboy (with The Pain-Proof Pin-Up, Sizzling Siren of Sideshow and The Acrobatic Archer).

If you're still dreaming about the food (why wouldn't you be?), the adults-only Ultimate Ice Cream Experience ticket will see you sit down to a five-course chef's selection of sweet and savoury ice cream-inspired degustation paired with a selection of boozy beverages.

Keen to join in on the fun? Here's the session times:

Fri 15 Jan Session 1: 10am-1.30pm | Session 2: 2-5.30pm | Session 3 (Club SCOOP!): 6-9.30pm

Sat 16 Jan Session 1: 10am-1.30pm | Session 2: 2-5.30pm | Session 3 (Club SCOOP!): 6-9.30pm

Sun 17 Jan Session 1: 10am-1.30pm | Session 2: 2-5.30pm

TICKETS Adult: $28 | Child: $18 Concessions: $23 | Family: $70

ULTIMATE ICE CREAM EXPERIENCE $120pp

Fri 15 Jan Session 2: 2-5.30pm (degustation served at 4pm) Session 3 (Club SCOOP!) 6-9.30pm: (degustation served at 7pm)

Sat 16 Jan Session 2: 2-5.30pm (degustation served at 4pm) Session 3 (Club SCOOP!) 6-9.30pm: (degustation served at 7pm)

Sun 17 Jan Session 2: 2-5.30pm (degustation served at 4pm)

GRAB YOUR TICKETS HERE!

