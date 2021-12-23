Celebrate Summer Safely With The Fam and Avoid Tragedy

Lockdowns are done! Summer is here and it's time to relax! Right? Well...sorta!

Hate to be a Debby Downer BUT... it's important we all know, as of 16 December 2021, 16 Australians have already lost their lives to drowning.

Yes, we know! We've had 2 years of being told how to protect ourselves against The 'Rona! But it's the Royal Life Saving Society - Australia's mission to make sure we protect ourselves and loved ones against the real risk of drowning.

Royal Life Saving Society – Australia Chief Executive Officer, Justin Scarr said the new research showed more than one-third of all Australians who drown died more than 50km from home.

“After the past two years, we know people are eager to get out, explore our waterways and relax,” Mr Scarr said.

"The fact a lot of us have been out of the water during the pandemic and are out-of-practice and you have a perfect storm. So please, avoid alcohol, avoid going alone and wear a lifejacket when swimming, fishing or boating so you make it home safely.” - Royal Life Saving Society – Australia Chief Executive Officer, Justin Scarr

Unfamiliar swimming, boating, and fishing spots increased the risk of drowning. Sandbars, rips, unpredictable currents, debris below the water surface and swiftly changing local conditions are all often well-known to locals, but harder to spot by visitors.

And this one's important for EVERY parent and carer - The best thing you can do to protect children is to make sure they are always within arm’s reach when you are in the water.

Wherever you are in Australia, these are our top five tips to enjoy the water safely:

• Always supervise children around water

• Avoid alcohol around water

• Wear a lifejacket when boating and fishing

• Avoid going alone

• Know the conditions

All that matters is you have fun, look out for yourself and each other and get more info from the Royal Life Saving Society – Australia HERE.