Celebrate Dad And Spring This Weekend In Canberra!
Bentspoke Spring Carnival
It is the first weekend of spring and Father’s Day is Sunday, so the legends at Bentspoke thought why don’t we throw a spring carnival!!!
At their Brewpub in Braddon you can spoil your Dad or that special bloke in your life with their Beergustation. For only $69 you get a unbeerlievable 3 course meal plus 3 beers perfectly paired. The little groms won’t missing out with a special kid’s menu for $20. Bentspoke are also be dishing up their amazing beer infused a la carte menu so you can indulge in stuff like Hops Salt Potatoes, Smoked Mac & Cheese Balls, Big Nut Braised Texas Chilli or Fish Tacos. Food + over 20 beers on tap = a big smile on your Dad’s face!
The Spring celebrations continue at the Cannery for Bentspoke’s Spring Carnival!
Where? 79 Lysaght Street, Mitchell
When? September 4, 5 and 6
What? Drinks + Food + Friends + Entertainment = Good times!
On tap will be a selection of cold beer straight from the source, literally! You can even become a beer connoisseur with live tastings for every palate. Food wise you will not go hungry with Black Bear BBQ cooking up tender, mouth-watering low and slow eats (my mouth waters as I type this). Not only will you be supporting this local business but local musos with wicked talent keeping you entertained all day.
Whether you are looking for a place to celebrate Father's Day, get together the squad or celebrate warmer days this is the place to be on the weekend.
For more info and to book: https://shop.bentspoke.beer/fathers-weekend