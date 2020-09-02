Celebrate Dad And Spring This Weekend In Canberra!

It is the first weekend of spring and Father’s Day is Sunday, so the legends at Bentspoke thought why don’t we throw a spring carnival!!!

At their Brewpub in Braddon you can spoil your Dad or that special bloke in your life with their Beergustation. For only $69 you get a unbeerlievable 3 course meal plus 3 beers perfectly paired. The little groms won’t missing out with a special kid’s menu for $20. Bentspoke are also be dishing up their amazing beer infused a la carte menu so you can indulge in stuff like Hops Salt Potatoes, Smoked Mac & Cheese Balls, Big Nut Braised Texas Chilli or Fish Tacos. Food + over 20 beers on tap = a big smile on your Dad’s face!

The Spring celebrations continue at the Cannery for Bentspoke’s Spring Carnival!

Where? 79 Lysaght Street, Mitchell

When? September 4, 5 and 6

What? Drinks + Food + Friends + Entertainment = Good times!

On tap will be a selection of cold beer straight from the source, literally! You can even become a beer connoisseur with live tastings for every palate. Food wise you will not go hungry with Black Bear BBQ cooking up tender, mouth-watering low and slow eats (my mouth waters as I type this). Not only will you be supporting this local business but local musos with wicked talent keeping you entertained all day.

Whether you are looking for a place to celebrate Father's Day, get together the squad or celebrate warmer days this is the place to be on the weekend.

For more info and to book: https://shop.bentspoke.beer/fathers-weekend