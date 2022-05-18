CCTV Footage Reveals Foiled Ram-Raid Attack On Felixstow Supermarket

Three people have escaped a ram-raid attack on a second supermarket in Adelaide.

The men in a van with a long pole on the back of the vehicle reversed into the supermarket on Payneham Rd about 4am Wednesday.

Captured on CCTV, the foiled attempt saw the brazen trio take off after being derailed by a worker at Felixstow Foodland.

It’s believed one of the thieves tried to use a crowbar to break into the shop before a staff member confronted them, and they drove off empty handed.

By the time police arrived at the scene the thieves were nowhere to be found.

It follows another ram-raid and robbery at a supermarket in Bridgewater on Tuesday morning, where a car reportedly crashed into the doors of Coles on Mt Barker Rd about 4.30am.

The suspects stole mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

An investigation is underway.

