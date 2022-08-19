Cause of Gingin District High School Blaze Revealed

Investigators have determined an “intense burst of energy” from a lightning bolt the cause of fire at Gingin High School on Wednesday.

The blaze tore through classes following its ignition at about 12.20pm.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Western Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The school was closed on Thursday so the Department of Fire and Emergency Services could conduct investigations.

It determined the burst of energy started the fire in the roof of one of the classrooms before spreading through other rooms.

The school released a statement informing families it would also remain closed today to clear the site of any danger to staff and students.

“The Department of Fire and Emergency Services have advised that the school will remain closed on Friday 19 August pending clearance of the site, confirmation that the school is safe, as well as ensure that adequate cleaning and repairs can be carried out before staff and students return,” the school said.

“While we are finalising the inquiry into the fire, at this stage it appears the fire was started by a lightning strike."

“Our teachers are committed to ensure that all students are able to continue their learning, even though the school has been affected by this tragic incident.”

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.