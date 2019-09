Bring a basket to the Leongatha Farmers' Market, support our farmers and take home enough fresh produce to cook several meals!

Along with the fresh fruit and vegetables, enjoy great live music under the marquee with plenty of coffee and tasty food!

It's held on the fourth Saturday of every month at Community College Gippsland - Howard Street in Leongatha.

Interested in having a stall there? Get in touch with Julie on (03) 5622 6700.