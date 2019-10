November is a month that’s more than just Spring racing, it’s also the month where we see our most talented Aussie artists get recognition for their talents at the ARIA Awards.

Nominations came out today which includes Castlemaine teenager Kian, who has been nominated for Song Of The Year for his track Waiting. He’s up against some big competition, Tones & I, Dean Lewis , 5 Seconds of Summer & more.

The ARIA Awards will be held in Sydney on November 27.